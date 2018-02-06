 Colorado governor is considering the release of nearly 40 inmates with marijuana convictions | SummitDaily.com

Colorado governor is considering the release of nearly 40 inmates with marijuana convictions

John Frank
The Denver Post
David Zalubowski / AP | AP

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is exploring whether to release enearly 40 inmates convicted of nonviolent marijuana offenses.

The desire to commute the sentences is a policy statement on marijuana from the Democrat's administration as well as a reflection of the state's overcrowded prisons. And it may prompt untold others to seek pardons for past marijuana-related crimes.

"Right now, we have not enough room left in our prisons. So if what these people are serving serious time for wasn't violent — is no longer illegal — maybe we should be looking at (whether) it safe to release them," he said in an interview with The Denver Post.

