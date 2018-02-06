Colorado governor is considering the release of nearly 40 inmates with marijuana convictions

olorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is exploring whether to release nearly 40 inmates convicted of nonviolent marijuana offenses.

The desire to commute the sentences is a policy statement on marijuana from the Democrat's administration as well as a reflection of the state's overcrowded prisons. And it may prompt untold others to seek pardons for past marijuana-related crimes.

"Right now, we have not enough room left in our prisons. So if what these people are serving serious time for wasn't violent — is no longer illegal — maybe we should be looking at (whether) it safe to release them," he said in an interview with The Denver Post.

