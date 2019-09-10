Marketing and business ‘unconference’ with headliner Meow Wolf

BRECKENRIDGE — CampSight is hosting a marketing and business innovation day camp Sept. 22 in conjunction with Breck Film Fest and Breck Create.

Joanna Garner, director of exhibition narrative for Meow Wolf, will be giving the morning keynote talk to discuss collaboration and creativity. The theme is “Creating for Good — How to use creative marketing, storytelling and art to nudge the universe in a positive direction.”

This event will feature workshops in outdoor photography, art and videography as well as a panel discussion with filmmakers, artists, storytellers and outdoor industry leaders, including National Geographic Adventurer of the Year Shannon Galpin. A film screening of “Meow Wolf Origin Story” will take place in the afternoon and “Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable” will screen in the evening. Happy hour sessions will feature Steven Stoker, of Backbone Media; Shannon Galpin, an artist, activist and filmmaker; Bryan Swezy, of Dragonfruit Media; and Mike McCormack, of Breck Epic.

Registration is $99. Those interested can email amy@mountaintop-media.com to apply for a scholarship.