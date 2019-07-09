Maryland Creek Park opens in Silverthorne

The picnic pavilion at the new Maryland Creek Park in Silverthorne.

Courtesy photo

SILVERTHORNE — The town of Silverthorne added 20 acres to its parks, open space and trails system with Maryland Creek Park, which recently opened, according to a news release. The park, which is now the largest in Silverthorne, is at the entrance to the Summit Sky Ranch neighborhood.

The park features a nine-hole disc golf course, dog park, two multiuse fields, a warming shelter, restrooms, a picnic pavilion and a social loop trail that connects with the Gore Range Trail.