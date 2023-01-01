Massachusetts man arrested in Keystone after allegedly punching man in face, attempting to break into businesses

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Massachusetts man who allegedly punched another man in the face after attempting to break into two Keystone businesses on Dec. 23, according to court documents.

The 25-year-old has been charged with second degree assault causing serious bodily injury, a Class 4 felony; burglary of a building, a Class 5 felony; criminal mischief between $2,000 and $5,000, a Class 6 felony; criminal mischief between $1,000 and $2,000 and assault causing injury, both Class 1 misdemeanors.

A nurse told the sheriff’s office that the man who was punched in the face suffered a “traumatic brain injury to the right temple,” Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Yamshak wrote in a warrantless probable cause affidavit.

A little before 8 p.m., Yamshak responded to a report of an active assault at the Gateway Condos in Keystone to find a Dillon Police Officer had detained the man with the help of two bystanders, the affidavit states.

An employee of the Snake River Saloon, which is next door to the condos, said he had received a call around 7:50 p.m. from another employee who told him someone was banging on the business’s doors and had smashed a window trying to break in, according to the affidavit.

After receiving the call, the employee went looking for the man and ended up talking to several employees of Haywood Cafe, which is also located near the condos, Yamshak wrote. Those employees said they had also seen a man yelling and banging on their windows, the affidavit states.

The employee continued his search and ended up being joined by another man. Both then witnessed the 25-year-old punch a third man in the face four to five times, according to the affidavit, which says one of the men then tackled the suspect to the ground until police arrived.

The manager of the Snake River Saloon reported that the broken window would cost about $1,000 to replace, the affidavit states. Another window reported broken at the Gateways Condos was estimated to cost about $2,500 to replace due to its size and commercial grade, Yamshak wrote.

The man has been held on a $7,500 bond, according to a spokesperson for the 5th Judicial District. He is scheduled to appear at the Summit County Justice Center in Breckenridge for a pretrial conference on Jan. 10.