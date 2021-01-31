Mav Sports hopes to hold Imperial Challenge, Five Peaks later this season
Maverick Sports Promotions Event Director Jeff Westcott said this week he hopes to host both the Imperial Challenge and Five Peaks events later this season.
Westcott said Mav Sports has been in discussions with Breckenridge Ski Resort in recent weeks on competition formats the resort would approve and are comfortable with within the resort’s operating procedures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Mav Sports currently has the Imperial Challenge tentatively scheduled for April 8-9.
The Imperial Challenge event is a triathlon-type race where competitors cycle up to the ski area base before ascending up the hill by their preferred means. Racers then ski or ride back down to the finish line.
Like the Five Peaks ski mountaineering race — which has ski mountaineers and splitboard snowboarders ascend and descend all five of the resort’s peaks — the Imperial was last held in April 2019. Westcott said if either race is to take place, it’s likely each would take place in April, though that’s subject to change.
