May’s Summit Film Society movie now available for streaming
Feeling hungry? Then learn about celebrated British chef and cookbook author Diana Kennedy in Elizabeth Carroll’s documentary, “Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy,” which is now streaming as May’s Summit Film Society title.
Kennedy is one of the leading authorities on Mexican cuisine, and Breck Film Fest has partnered with Apres Ski, Sancho Tacos & Tequila, Dos Locos Mexican Restaurant & Cantina and Altos Tequila to bring people dinner and a show.
Viewers can save 15% on to-go food orders and margaritas with the promo code “Sancho-BreckFilmFest” or “doslocosbreckfilm.” At 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, there also will be at Q&A with Carroll via Zoom.
The movie costs $12 to stream, and 50% of streaming profits directly support Breck Film Fest. Visit BreckFilmFest.org to purchase.
Additionally, Breck Film Fest has joined with the New York Children’s International Film Fest to bring families curated content for kids. The festival is streaming from Friday, May 8, through Sunday, May 17, and it costs $6.99. Visit Vimeo.com/ondemand/breckkf1 to preorder.
