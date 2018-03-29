McDonald’s commits $150 million to employee scholarships over five years, including funds for Colorado workers

McDonald's is beefing up its educational scholarships for employees, allocating $150 million over the next five years for the Archways to Opportunity program.

Beyond the big bucks staff investment, the global conglomerate will increase employee access to the program by lowering eligibility requirements from nine months to 90 days of employment and lowering weekly shift minimums from 20 to 15 hours. Educational benefits will be opened up to family members of employees.

"This is a huge opportunity for us to provide opportunities to our employees," said Frank Sandoval, who owns and operates seven restaurants in Colorado, along with an eighth that he owns with his son.

Sandoval started his career with McDonald's in 1965 as a 16-year-old in Pueblo, staffing the french fry station. In 1978, with the help and backing of Carter Farrar Sr., the owner of the Pueblo franchise where the teenager had started, Sandoval was able to purchase his first franchise.

"I have been very fortunate to have a lot of people help me along the way," Sandoval said.

