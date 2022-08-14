Meadow Creek Park to see lighting improvements

The town of Frisco will work with a third-party contractor to improve lighting at Meadow Creek Park. Construction will begin Monday, Aug. 15, as crews excavate existing lighting posts and install new, solar-powered ones. The town expects work to continue for a few weeks.

The project is one element of the Neighborhood Parks Master Plan, adopted by the Frisco Town Council Oct. 8, 2019. Public comments identified safety, security and visibility at Meadow Creek Park as a priority, the town said in a news release.

So far, the town has pruned and thinned trees in the landscape berm along Meadow Drive to increase visibility, an entrance path from the bike path to the park was added and the main entrance sign was relocated and cleaned up. The lighting project is the next step in safety and visibility enhancements at Meadow Creek Park.

The park will remain open during the project, and the town urged park users to exercise caution near the work areas and to avoid the immediate areas around work crews and heavy equipment.

For questions, people can contact Assistant Public Works Director Addison Canino at AddisonC@TownofFrisco.com .