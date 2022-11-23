Meadow Creek Pond in Frisco now open for ice skating

Meadow Creek Pond in Frisco is now open for free ice skating. The pond will be open daily for ice skating from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the winter season.

Town of Frisco/Courtesy photo

The Meadow Creek Pond, behind Walmart in Frisco, is now open daily for free public ice skating from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Throughout the rest of the winter, the Frisco public works department will be clearing the ice of snow and maintaining this ice surface regularly. Even with ongoing maintenance throughout the season, the town of Frisco is warning the public that natural ice conditions exist on the pond.

The pond area will be lit by lights until 10 p.m. There is no fishing permitted since auger holes can create an unsafe ice skating surface.

The public works team most recently measured the ice at 9 inches, but the town is still warning people to skate on the pond at their own risk.

While the gazebo at Meadow Creek park may be reserved, the ice rink may not be reserved and remains open for public use as long as conditions will allow. Guests must bring their own ice skates.