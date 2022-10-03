Meadow Mountain trailhead parking to close Oct. 4 and 5

The trailhead parking lot of the popular Meadow Mountain trail will close for maintenance Oct. 4 and 5.

Vail Daily archive

The White River National Forest will close the Meadow Mountain Trailhead parking lot in Minturn Oct. 4-5 for maintenance.

The parking lot will be closed from 12:01 a.m. Oct. 4 until 6 p.m. Oct. 5 while crews replace the old fencing with boulders.

“Please find alternative parking during this time if you plan to visit Meadow Mountain, but please do not park in the Forest Service customer service lot in Minturn,” Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis said. “We appreciate the public’s patience while we complete this important work to maintain this popular parking lot.”

For more information, contact the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District, 970-827-5715.

This story is from VailDaily.com .