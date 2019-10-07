Medicare open enrollment counseling available

The Medicare open-enrollment period to sign up for 2020 Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage Plans continues through Dec. 7. During open enrollment, the Pikes Peak Area Council on Governments is offering counseling to all Medicare-qualified individuals.

Medicare is for people who are 65 or older and those who are eligible for Social Security based on a disability.

Counselors are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. For more information, call 719-471-2096.