Medicare open enrollment to begin Oct. 15

Open enrollment for Medicare begins Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7.

To help prepare medicare recipients for the open enrollment season, the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments Vintage program released tips on enrollment.

First, people should be sure to check their mail, which will have information about insurance plans and changes to coverage. Medicare recipients should also be sure to review their current coverage for any changes in costs or coverage for 2021.

People can also look into the State Health Insurance Program, which connects people to counselors in their area. To contact the program, call 970-315-1329.