Meet a Breckenridge author and her dog, Sheba, this weekend

Australian shepherd Sheba is the focus of Diane S. Jaffee’s newest book, “Sheba La Beba and Her Furry Forest Friends.” All proceeds go toward the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center and Friends of the Summit County Library.

Diane S. Jaffee/Courtesy photo

Lovers of furry friends and family-friendly books should make time to visit Breckenridge this weekend. Local author Diane S. Jaffee will be signing her book “Sheba La Beba and Her Furry Forest Friends” alongside the titular pooch — 12-year-old Australian shepherd Sheba — from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Sept. 5.

The signing takes place at Breck Kidz, 137 S. Main St. in the Blue River Plaza, and refreshments will be served. People can also enter a drawing to win a prize such as toys or games.

The book is Jaffee’s second title and dog-themed release, with the first being “What Did Oliver Do??” centered on her friend’s goldendoodle that did many human-like things.

“I knew nothing about writing a book,” said Jaffee, a retired certified public account.

But on a whim, she took what was initially going to be a private gift into businesses and found support from the community. Jaffee sold about 400 copies and donated any profit to Summit County Animal Control and Shelter.

Jaffee has lived in Breckenridge part time for roughly 10 years until making it her home in 2019. Frequent walks with Sheba along the Sallie Barber Mine Trail inspired the new book to include the Australian shepherd as well as other dogs.

Jaffee started writing the book in 2019 and made it rhyme to suit her young granddaughter. She picked up the project again during the coronavirus pandemic, hired Joe Huffman to illustrate the book and self-published it in August 2020.

Breck Kidz owner Michele Powell stands next to copies of Diane S. Jaffee’s book “Sheba La Beba and Her Furry Forest Friends.” People can meet Jaffee and Sheba during a signing event at Breck Kidz on Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Sept. 5.

Diane S. Jaffee/Courtesy photo

She likewise took it around town and found it has been well received, especially by stores like Breck Kidz. Jaffee is surprised that a shop that isn’t just a bookstore can sell roughly 100 copies, but she acknowledged that bringing Sheba into the business certainly doesn’t hurt. Jaffee will also often make personal trips to the boutique if a customer requests a signed copy.

“The families searching for souvenirs in Breckenridge love finding a locally written book about a local dog to bring back home,” Breck Kidz owner Michele Powell said.

Outside of writing, Jaffee volunteers with the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, mainly assisting kids on the autism spectrum. Jaffee said she’s looking forward to volunteering again this upcoming season.

“I really hope to go back this year, fingers crossed,” Jaffee said after a couple of years off because of the pandemic and an injury. “I love what they do, and I love that it’s local.”

The 24-page book costs $19.99, and all proceeds go toward the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center and Friends of the Summit County Library.

Though inventory rotates, the book can also be found at local stores such as Peak-A-Boo Toys, Nature’s Own, The Mountain Goat Clothing Co. and Next Page Books & Nosh. Copies can also be ordered directly from Jaffee by emailing saucyaussie20@gmail.com . Sheba can be followed on Facebook and at @Saucyaussie20 on Instagram.