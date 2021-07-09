Meet pro snowboarder Brian ‘Wookie’ Fleming at book signing

Published in February 2021, “Wookie Is Not His Real Name” provides a comprehensive look into snowboard culture through the eyes of a local legend. Author Laura Lieff and Brian “Wookie” Fleming will sign copies for the book on Sunday, July 11, in Frisco.

Image from Laura Lieff

Vail Valley resident and author Laura Lieff will be in town with pro snowboarder Brian “Wookie” Fleming to sign copies of Lieff’s book, “Wookie Is Not His Real Name.” Published in February, the biography provides a comprehensive look into snowboard culture through Fleming’s eyes.

Fleming was told he would never walk again after a career-ending injury. Since then, he pushed through physical, mental and emotional challenges to make it back on his feet and back on a board.

Lieff is also a writing tutor at Colorado Mountain College and hosts a radio show called “Bite the Bullet” on 107.9 Radio Free Minturn.

The signing takes places from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Next Page Books & Nosh, 409 Main St., Frisco. For more information, visit LauraLieff.com/book.