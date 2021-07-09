Meet pro snowboarder Brian ‘Wookie’ Fleming at book signing
Vail Valley resident and author Laura Lieff will be in town with pro snowboarder Brian “Wookie” Fleming to sign copies of Lieff’s book, “Wookie Is Not His Real Name.” Published in February, the biography provides a comprehensive look into snowboard culture through Fleming’s eyes.
Fleming was told he would never walk again after a career-ending injury. Since then, he pushed through physical, mental and emotional challenges to make it back on his feet and back on a board.
Lieff is also a writing tutor at Colorado Mountain College and hosts a radio show called “Bite the Bullet” on 107.9 Radio Free Minturn.
The signing takes places from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Next Page Books & Nosh, 409 Main St., Frisco. For more information, visit LauraLieff.com/book.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.