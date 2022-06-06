Meet the new faces of Summit Daily’s newsroom

The Summit Daily News is located at 331 W. Main St. in Frisco.

The newsroom at Summit Daily News has hired new reporters and editors to begin 2022. Over the past three months, the editorial team has welcomed journalists from across the country to the Western Slope and is now fully staffed.

Eili Wright joined the Summit Daily News team as a reporter in May 2022.

Eili Wright

Title: Reporter

Email: ewright@summitdaily.com

One of the freshest faces on the news team is Eili Wright who officially started working with us in May 2022 right after graduating from Denison University. Eili is overseeing the Summit County government, education, business and real estat==e beats.

Originally from Dayton, Ohio, her previous experience includes working for the Columbus Dispatch as a life and arts reporter on the Metro Desk for the summer of 2021.

“I am looking forward to taking over the health beat,” she said of joining the team. “It’s such an all-encompassing topic, and one I care very deeply about from mental health to quality of life to access to proper care. Summit’s fluctuating population, massive tourist-driven ski industry, and access to such spectacular outdoor spaces is very different to other areas I’ve covered, so I look forward to learning from the community about what it means to live and be a part of such a one-of-a-kind region.”

Luke Vidic joined the Summit Daily News team in April 2022.

Luke Vidic

Title: Reporter

Email: lvidic@summitdaily.com

Luke Vidic joined the Summit Daily News team in April 2022. He has since overseen the coverage of the towns of Frisco and Dillon in addition to crime and public safety. Before joining the Summit Daily, Vidic worked as assistant editor for the Barton Chronicle in Orleans County, Vermont.

Working for small, local papers showed Luke the importance of reliable news to democracy.

“What I think I’m starting to gather, though, is there’s no place quite like it,” Vidic said of his experience of Summit County thus far. “From the beauty of the mountains to the plight of buying a home, it’s all pretty unique. It’s a blend of stressful challenges and heavenly vistas.”

Eliza Noe joined the Summit Daily News team in March 2022.

Eliza Noe

Title: Reporter

Email: enoe@summitdaily.com

Originally from Amory, Mississippi, Eliza Noe made the jump to Colorado and worked for Summit Daily’s sister site, the Craig Press, as a reporter before moving to Summit County and joining the newsroom in March 2022. She currently covers the towns of Breckenridge and Silverthorne in addition to transportation and environment.

As a journalist, she is passionate about following how taxpayer money is spent, the environment and issues that growing communities are facing, such as housing and child care.

Cody Jones joined the Summit Daily News team as a sports reporter in the fall of 2021.

Cody Jones

Title: Sports reporter

Email: cjones@summitdaily.com

The only Colorado native on the Summit Daily’s news team is sports reporter Cody Jones. Jones started working at Summit Daily in the fall of 2021 while simultaneously wrapping up his final semester of college at Portland State University in Oregon.

Originally from Greeley, Jones was hired as a sports intern at the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, one of Summit Daily’s sister sites. It was with the Post Independent that Cody got his feel for the necessary passion and drive to be a sports writer in an active, outdoorsy community.

Andrew Maciejewski joined the Summit Daily News team as its new editor in March 2022.

Andrew Maciejewski

Title: Editor

Email: amaciejewski@summitdaily.com

Leading Summit Daily’s newsroom is Andrew Maciejewski who joined the team on March 7. Maciejewski hails from north-central Indiana where he formerly worked for the past two-and-a-half years as an executive editor for Kentucky-based Paxton Media Group. There, he oversaw five newspapers including The Herald-Press, the Peru Tribune, the Times, the Chronicle-Tribune and the Wabash Plain Dealer.

Now that he’s had nearly three months of serving Summit County, Maciejewski said he’s looking forward to sharpening the team’s skills.

“I want a paper where adjectives are replaced with data, where people can get a variety of information and form their own opinions,” Maciejewski said. “We are on our way toward that goal, and my hope is that as our new members, myself included, get a sense of this community, we can tackle large projects and write news that comes from the people and not elite sources.”

Steven Josephson joined the Summit Daily News team in September 2019.

Steven Josephson

Title: Evening editor

Email: sjosephson@summitdaily.com

Steven Josephson is currently one of two people on the Summit Daily News team who works remotely. Josephson lived locally for just over two years before relocating to Detroit, Michigan last year. He serves the newsroom as our evening editor and has been with the team since 2019.

Before joining Summit Daily, Josephson worked at Gatehouse Media as a page designer for newspapers across the country. Before that, he worked as a copy editor and page designer for a group of newspapers in the Detroit metro area — which included The Oakland Press and Macomb Daily.

Jefferson Geiger joined the Summit Daily News team in 2018.

Jefferson Geiger

Title: Magazines and arts and entertainment editor

Email: jgeiger@summitdaily.com

Currently the magazines and arts and entertainment editor, Jefferson Geiger has held numerous roles in the newsroom since he joined the Summit Daily in 2018. He was hired as a copy editor before becoming the arts and entertainment editor in 2019. Two years later, he began covering nonprofits — and briefly the town of Frisco — before he started taking on magazines too.

Originally from Pennsylvania, he and his family moved to Alamosa over a decade ago. He’s lived in Summit County for the past four years and only recently relocated to Los Angeles, California.

Jenna deJong joined the Summit Daily News team in April 2021.

Jenna deJong

Title: Digital engagement editor

Email: jdejong@summitdaily.com

Jenna deJong joined the Summit Daily newsroom in April 2021 as a reporter. For the last year, she covered business, real estate, county government and health, in addition to hot-button topics like workforce housing issues, the local labor shortage and short-term rentals. After a year of reporting, deJong has moved into the digital engagement editor position where she oversees the management of SummitDaily.com, in addition to its social media, e-newsletters and other digital assets.

Before she relocated to Summit County, deJong was the editor of Biz 417 Magazine, a business lifestyle publication produced by 417 Magazine based in Springfield, Missouri. She’s originally from St. Louis, Missouri.

If you you would like to say hello in person, visit 331 West Main St. in Frisco. Have a story pitch for Summit Daily News? Email the team at news@summitdaily.com.