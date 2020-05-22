Memorial Day DUI enforcement starts Friday

As Colorado slowly begins to loosen stay-at-home restrictions, the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol are urging residents to drive sober.

The Memorial Day DUI Enforcement Period kicks off on Friday and will last until May 26, with more than 70 law enforcement agencies participating in heightened enforcement and increased patrols around the state. Individuals enjoying Memorial Day festivities away from home are encouraged to plan ahead, and make sure they have a sober ride home.

“Safety on Colorado’s roadways isn’t just CDOT’s goal — it should be a focus for every single person on the road,” said Shoshana Lew, CDOT’s executive director, in a release. “Your safety and the safety of those around you are at stake when you drive impaired. All of us want to make it home safely, so don’t jeopardize that by driving impaired.”

During last year’s Memorial Day enforcement period, law enforcement arrested 323 impaired drivers around the state. There were 16 impairment related traffic fatalities in Colorado last May alone.

“We want Coloradans to be safe, maintain social distancing practices, and make the decisions to never drive impaired,” said Colonel Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Plan ahead for a sober ride if you are celebrating away from home.”