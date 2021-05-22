Memorial Day is deadline for 20% discounted Vail Resorts ski passes

Memorial Day is the deadline for skiers and snowboarders to purchase a Vail Resorts season pass at a 20% price reduction from last season’s prices.

According to Vail Resorts, the discount to season passes is part of the company’s effort to deliver on its Epic for Everyone commitment to broaden engagement in the sports of skiing and snowboarding. A news release states that the price reset for 2021 takes Epic Pass products back to prices last seen during the 2015-16 season.

In Summit County, that means the Epic Local Pass — which provides access to Breckenridge Ski Resort, Keystone Resort, Vail Mountain Resort, Park City Mountain Resort, Whistler Blackcomb and all of Vail’s northeastern resorts — will be on sale for the discounted price of $583 through Memorial Day.

The cost for the Keystone Plus Pass is $311, down from $389, while the Summit Value Pass — which offers seasonlong access (outside of some holidays) to Breckenridge and Keystone — is currently at $471, down from $589.

Skiers and riders who purchase an eligible pass by Memorial Day will get 10 buddy tickets, which offer discounted rates for friends and family. May 31 is also the last chance for guests to lock in a pass with a down payment of $49, with the remaining balance processed in mid-September.