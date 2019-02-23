Memorial: Ian F. Bennett

Ian F. Bennett

1982 – 2019

Ian F. Bennett, 36, of Blue River, Colorado, since 1987 passed away at home on Feb. 14, 2019. He was born on April 3, 1982, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Travis and Ani Bennett.

Ian served in the Army National Guard from 2002 to 2008 and in the U.S. Army from 2008 to 2009. He was currently working toward his bachelor’s degree in social work at the Community College of Denver to enable him to help fellow veterans. He loved all of God’s creatures, particularly dogs, and was a volunteer at the Summit County Animal Shelter.

Ian is survived by his parents Travis and Ani Bennett of Blue River; brother Sean and wife Megan of Lakewood, Colorado, and his beloved niece and nephew Marcella and Enzo.

A memorial service will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the Summit County and Senior Center on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Contributions may be made to the Summit County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 5225, Frisco, CO 80443. Please visit Ian’s online obituary at KentFuneralHomes.com to leave a condolence for his family.