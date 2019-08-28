Memorial: Marilyn L. Berka

Marilyn L. Berka (nee Bujalski) age 85. Passed away unexpectedly on August 23, 2019, in Breckenridge, Colorado. Beloved wife of 63 years to Theodore (Ted). Mother of Susan (Jack) Novak, Joseph (Valerie), Sharon (Craig) Muzilla. Grandmother of T.J. Berka, Jennifer Kapral, Stephanie Novak, Jessica Novak, Bennett Muzilla, Joseph Berka and Megan Muzilla. Great Grandmother of Henry and Haleigh Kapral. Also, survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at Nosek-McCreery Funeral Home, 8150 Brecksville Rd., Brecksville, OH 44141 on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. Marilyn’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, 8700 Brecksville Rd., Brecksville, OH 44141 on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. (Please meet at church). http://www.Nosek-McCreery.com