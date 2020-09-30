Mental Health Colorado hosts series of candidate forums

Voters will have the chance to hear from Colorado Legislature candidates on their stances surrounding mental health.

Mental Health Colorado, a nonpartisan mental health advocacy group, is hosting a series of virtual forums on the topic.

The first forum, which included candidates for state Senate, took place Tuesday, Sept. 29. Senate District 8 candidate Karl Hanlon attended. His opponent, incumbent Sen. Bob Rankin, did not attend. People who weren’t able to attend can watch the live feed video on Mental Health Colorado’s Facebook page.

The second forum will include candidates for the Colorado House of Representatives and will take place at noon Thursday, Oct. 1, via Zoom.

The third forum will feature candidates for the Colorado Board of Education in District 3, which does not include Summit County, as well as district attorney on Oct. 13 via Zoom.

People can register to attend either forum by visiting MentalHealthColorado.org and going to the events tab. Both forums will be livestreamed on the organization’s Facebook page.