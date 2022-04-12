Meteorologists predict up to 5 inches of additional snow tonight

As the cold front continues to push through Summit County tonight and into Wednesday, meteorologists at the National Weather Service say snow totals will vary based on location.

Areas of Summit County received at least 5 inches of snowfall Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Snow continued throughout Tuesday although lighter than expected.

According to the National Weather Service of Denver, locations at or below 9,000 feet in Summit County will see about an inch of additional snowfall tonight. Areas above 9,000 feet and in the maintains could see up to 5 inches of additional snowfall overnight.

A winter weather advisory is still in place until 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to National Weather Service reports.

High winds and blowing snow will continue to be a factor throughout the week. Officials say roads will likely be slick and hazardous, especially Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning when the sun is not out.

Anyone traveling east of the Continental Divide can expect wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour and additional snowfall totaling 1-3 inches.

If winds are blowing that fast, National Weather Service meteorologists caution that wind chills could dip to minus 20, which could cause exposed skin to develop frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

Light precipitation is expected along the Continental Divide through Thursday. A high pressure system is then expected to build until Saturday evening, when meteorologists expect a weak system to break in and cause a few more chances for precipitation.

Temperatures are expected to rebound to normal values Thursday and onward, as of an update Tuesday evening.

To get the latest information on road conditions, call 511 or go to CoTrip.org.