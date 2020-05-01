Mi Cases moves Cinco de Mayo Celebration virtual with gift card fundraiser
Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant & Cantina in Breckenridge has canceled its annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration, which benefits the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center.
In place of the event, Mi Casa will donate 10% of all gift card sales through Tuesday, May 5, to the nonprofit to support its programs for those with disabilities and special needs.
To purchase a gift card, visit MiCasaBreck.hrpos.heartland.us.
