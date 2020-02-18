Michael Hagen, Kate Zander win final Breck Ascent ski mountaineering long-course race of the season

Kate Zander of Farmers Korner skins up Arapahoe Basin Ski Area during the December 2018 qualifying event for the 2019 International Ski Mountaineering Federation World Championships. Zander won the women’s Breck Ascent ski mountaineering long-course race Monday on Peak 7 at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Aidan Goldie / U.S. Ski Mountaineering Association

BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge locals Michael Hagen and Kate Zander won the final Breck Ascent ski mountaineering long-course race of the season Monday on Peak 7.

On the course up and down from Pioneer Crossing at Peak 7 timberline, Michael Hagen raced to a time of 40 minutes and 5.7 seconds, 12 seconds ahead of runner-up Brent Herring (40:17.3) who was just ahead of Dan Kraft (40:21.6). Other top finishers were Max Bonenberger (40:30.0), Connor Albin (40:32.2) and Tim Faia (41:07.9).

Zander was the fastest woman in the long-course race, completing the course in 42:09.2. The course began at the bottom of the Independence Chair before racers skinned up Monte Cristo and into the woods on singletrack for a short boot-pack hike and then a skin through more singletrack and back out onto the Monte Cristo trail.

Skiers then continued up at skier’s right to Lost Horizon before climbing steeply up the Wanderlust traverse between Peaks 6 and 7. The Wanderlust trail terminated at the Pioneer Crossing restaurant adjacent to the top of the Independence SuperChair at Peak 7 timberline, where skiers transitioned to downhill and dipped into the trees a bit on the Ore Bucket trail before racing down the Monte Cristo groomer back to the finish line at the bottom of the Independence Chair.

Monday’s short-course race had skiers ascend a more direct line to the finish line at the Pioneer Crossing Restaurant, via the Swan City, Phone Road and Wirepatch trails.

The short-course race was won by Breckenridge local Eva Hagen (29:30.7), while other top finishers were Eugenio Perez (30:39.5), Ella Hagen (33:39.5), Erin McGinnis (41:58.7) and Robert McNamara (49:24.0).