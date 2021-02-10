Michael Mawn competes at world’s only parallel freeride competition

Pro snowboarder Michael Mawn got the opportunity last month to compete in the world’s only parallel freeride competition, Engadin Snow 2021 in Silvaplana, Switzerland.

Mawn, a former Breckenridge resident who now lives in Montana, was one of 20 skiers and snowboarders — and the only American snowboarder — from around the world who were invited to compete in the one-of-a-kind event. For the event, a snowboarding or ski duo drop in to ride a big-mountain terrain zone at the same time and are scored as a team.

In the event, skiers and snowboarders compete against other. That contest element provided an opportunity for Mawn to compete against a skiing legend and world champion he admires, Leo Slemett.

Engadin Snow’s scoring included 50% of the duo’s score based on how creatively they worked together as a team while riding down the mountain. Mawn’s partner was Hugo Serra, a French snowboarder who, like Mawn, is making his debut on the Freeride World Tour this year. The highlight of Mawn and Serra’s top run of the multiround event was when Mawn — a former halfpipe rider for Team Summit — made a surfy turn while Serra jumped off a cliff and aired over Mawn.

Mawn said working through the realities of the pandemic created obstacles for the event, but he complimented event organizers for their efforts.

“I had to quarantine upon arrival, which was interesting,” Mawn said. “We couldn’t even leave to get groceries, so we had them delivered. I ended up using groceries as my weights for my at-home workouts during the quarantine.”

Mawn and Serra advanced to the semifinals and finals of the competition, ultimately finishing in third place.

Mawn is slated to make his Freeride World Tour debut Feb. 20-26 in Andorra.