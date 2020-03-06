Mid Mountain Modern opens in Frisco Emporium

The new furniture and fashion shop Mid Mountain Modern is opening in the Frisco Emporium.

Courtesy photo Mid Mountain Modern

FRISCO — Mid Mountain Modern, a new furniture and fashion shop, opened for business Wednesday, March 4. The store will feature midcentury style furniture, art, lighting, accessories, barware and fashion. Owner Penelope TerHaar is a design and fashion consultant and brings vintage pieces to her new store. The store also offers interior design services by appointment.

Mid Mountain Modern is on the second floor of the Frisco Emporium, above Ein Prosit at 313 E. Main St., Frisco. The grand opening will take place from 1-5 p.m. March 21 and will feature discounts, refreshments and music.