Mikaela Shiffrin’s father, Jeff Shiffrin, dies unexpectedly

Mikaela Shiffrin accepts the World Cup overall trophy in March 2017 flanked by her parents, Eileen and Jeff.

Vail Daily file photo

Olympic and World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin broke the news Monday morning that her father, Jeff Shiffrin, has died.

In a string of tweets posted to Twitter, Shiffrin wrote:

“My family is heartbroken beyond comprehension about the unexpected passing of my kindhearted, loving, caring, patient, wonderful father. Our mountains, our ocean, our sunrise, our heart, our soul, our everything. He taught us so many valuable lessons … but above everything else, he taught us the golden rule: be nice, think first. This is something I will carry with me forever. He was the firm foundation of our family and we miss him terribly … Thank you, from the depths of my heart, for respecting my family’s privacy as we grieve during this unimaginable and devastating time.”

My family is heartbroken beyond comprehension about the unexpected passing of my kindhearted, loving, caring, patient, wonderful father. Our mountains, our ocean, our sunrise, our heart, our soul, our everything. He taught us so many valuable lessons… pic.twitter.com/sqJB5SlOrn — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) February 3, 2020

No further details were available. Jeff Shiffrin was a successful anesthesiologist and a former ski racer.