Mike Minor of Frisco to compete in Dew Tour adaptive skateboard

Mike Minor of Frisco skates at Frisco Skatepark last July.

Photo by Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

Summit County adaptive pro snowboarder and skateboarder Mike Minor will compete in Dew Tour’s adaptive skateboard competition next month in Des Moines, Iowa.

For the Frisco resident and 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Paralympic snowboard gold medalist, it’ll be his first summer Dew Tour after competing in the 2018 and 2020 winter Dew Tour para snowboarding competition. Minor also won a bronze medal in adaptive skateboarding at X Games Minneapolis in 2019.

The 2021 summer Dew Tour will be held May 20-23 and will include World Skate-sanctioned men’s and women’s skateboarding street and park competitions that will serve as the only U.S.-based global Olympic skateboard qualifying events for the 2021 Tokyo Games.

Skateboarding will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo from July 23 to Aug. 8. The summer Olympics were delayed from 2020 due to the pandemic. Skateboarding is not one of the 23 sports slated for the 2021 Paralympics.

Dew Tour will be livestreamed on DewTour.com, Facebook Live and YouTube, and more than four hours of Dew Tour coverage will air on NBC and NBCSN this summer.