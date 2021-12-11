Mike Minor wins bronze in Finland at Para World Cup event

Frisco native and adaptive snowboarder Mike Minor won another bronze medal at a Para Snowboard World Cup event in Pyhätunturi, Finland.

Minor raced in the upper limb impairment snowboarding cross race on Saturday, Dec. 11, crossing the finish line in third place behind Jacopo Luchini of Italy and James Barnes-Miller of Great Britain.

“Was able to secure another bronze medal after a great day of racing from everyone here in Pyhätunturi,“ Minor wrote on an Instagram post after the race. ”These riders are absolutely crushing it and I couldn’t be more proud of them, it feels great to be chasing them down for a change. Here’s to a solid season of racing.“

This is Minor’s third bronze medal of the 2021-22 snowboarding competition season after winning two at the World Cup event in the Landgraaf, Netherlands.

Minor is looking to continue his success this season in order to be named to another Paralympic team after winning gold in the men’s banked slalom at the 2018 Paralympics in Pyeongchang.