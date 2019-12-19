Mike Stanley, Nathan Lund to tell jokes as part of Warren Station comedy series

Comedian Mike Stanley will headline the second installment of this year’s winter comedy series at Warren Station Center for the Arts. The comedy show is Friday, Dec. 20.

Courtesy photo

KEYSTONE — In partnership with Comedy Works, Warren Station Center for the Arts’ winter comedy series continues Friday, Dec. 20. Mike Stanley will headline the show with Nathan Lund serving as the opening act.

Lund is a Denver comedian who was a part of Funny or Die’s Oddball Comedy Fest, Crom Comedy Festival, the Aspen Rooftop Comedy Festival and the High Plains Comedy Festival. He has opened for Dave Chappelle, Doug Stanhope and Kyle Kinane. His weekly showcase “Too Much Fun!” has been a favorite of people for four years.

Detroit-native Stanley was named Best Chicago Stand-up Comedian in a people’s choice poll done by the Chicago Reader and Best Detroit Comedian by Hour Magazine. After spending a decade honing his craft in Chicago, Stanley can be seen touring domestically and internationally.

Courtesy Keystone Neighbourhood Co.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 at Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone. Tickets start at $15 in advance and are $20 the day of the event. All attendees must be at least 18 years old, and tickets can be purchased at warrenstation.com.

The series continues Jan. 24, Feb. 28 and March 20.