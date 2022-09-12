Millions pour into Colorado’s 2022 booze ballot measure battle

Customers leave Argonaut Wine &Liquor in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood loaded down with alcohol on March 23 after Mayor Hancock's order shutting down the city did not exempt liquor stores.

Eric Lubbers/The Colorado Sun

They say whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. But there will be plenty of battling over booze in this year’s election in Colorado.

A major influx of money — about $8 million — poured last month into the committees backing ballot initiatives that would let grocery stores sell wine and allow third-party delivery services to transport alcohol, as well as an initiative that would open the door for liquor retailers to open as many locations as they’d like in Colorado.

Wine in Grocery Stores raised most of the cash, at roughly $7.5 million. The group is backing Propositions 125 and 126. The measures would, respectively, let grocery stores sell wine and third-party services deliver alcohol.

The biggest contributor to the committee was the delivery service Instacart at $2.8 million, bringing its total investment in the group to $3.3 million. Whole Foods gave Wine in Grocery Stores $1.3 million, while Target contributed $1.1 million, Albertsons Safeway gave $1.1 million and Kroger, which owns King Soopers, gave $1 million.

The group had a whopping $8.35 million in the bank to begin September, giving it one of the largest campaign war chests of any group or candidate in Colorado heading into the home stretch before the Nov. 8 election.

