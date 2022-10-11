Millions spent to influence Colorado voters to change liquor laws. Here’s what’s at stake

Becky Pinzenscham, general manager of Big Fella Wine and Liquor in Bennett, Colorado, works behind the refrigerators at the store on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. David Ross, who owns the liquor store, supports Proposition 124 to allow for liquor store owners to operate more locations.

Eli Imadali/Special to The Denver Post

After a brief reprieve, Colorado’s booze battles have reignited this election season, fueled by millions of dollars from the likes of DoorDash, Instacart and the conglomerates behind King Soopers and Safeway.

At stake: An expansion of wine sales, chain liquor stores and third-party alcohol delivery. For proponents, it’s a matter of convenience and competition. For opponents, it’s the latest undermining of local liquor stores and Colorado’s alcohol economy.

The three matters will be decided by voters this November through their votes on Proposition 124 (increase allowable liquor store locations), Proposition 125 (allow grocery and convenience stores to sell wine) and Proposition 126 (third-party delivery of alcoholic beverages).

In all, support for the measures — and how they’d remake Colorado’s alcohol sales landscape — has drawn nearly $20 million in funding.

By comparison, the committee leading the way against the propositions, Keeping Colorado Local, has reported less than $600,000 in cash and non-monetary contributions.

