Mind Springs Health announces new foundation

Behavioral health provider Mind Springs Health announced a new foundation aimed at supporting mental health programming in Colorado.

The Mind Springs Foundation will serve as the philanthropic arm of Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital in Grand Junction, according to a news release. All donations made out to Mind Springs or the hospital will now be directed to the foundation.

Donors are still able to specify where they want their donations to go, according to the release. The foundation serves as a way for the mental health provider to have more transparency in its donation process.

Donors also will be able to direct their donations to the Mind Springs office in Frisco or any of the other outpatient services in Colorado.