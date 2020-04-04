Mind Springs Health launches new mental health support line
Mind Springs Health has launched a new support line to provide help and guidance during the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Help will be available by calling 1-877-519-7505 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The mental health care professionals who staff the line will provide coping skills to help those experiencing anxiety, while also referring callers to additional available resources, if needed.
