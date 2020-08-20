Mind Springs Health offers mental health support as wildfires rage on

The combination of the novel coronavirus pandemic and wildfires burning across Colorado are cause for stress and anxiety for many.

Mind Springs Health is offering its services to help those who are experiencing heightened stress and anxiety during this wildfire season, according to a news release. The clinic provides a free 24/7 mental health support line at 877-519-7505 for people who want to talk to someone about their feelings.

The support line originally was launched in March along with the onset of the pandemic, according to the release. The clinic expects to receive more calls to the line in the coming weeks as schools reopen and as the pandemic and wildfire season continue.

The clinic also encourages parents to have open conversations with their children, allowing them to ask questions and express their feelings about the fires and the pandemic. Parents also should work to maintain routines and provide structure during crisis times, according to the release.