Mind Springs Health opens Main Street Frisco office

Mind Springs Health moved from its office on Peak One Drive in Frisco, pictured here, to a new location on Main Street.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Mind Springs Health’s new office on Main Street in Frisco is now open, according to a news release from the clinic.

Mind Springs provides therapy and counseling services in areas across Colorado. Its Frisco office used to be located on Peak One Drive in the medical office buildings next to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center.

The new location, which is at 301 W. Main Street in Frisco, is now open for in-person therapy sessions, however, the clinic is continuing to offer telehealth appointments for those that aren’t comfortable going in person. Social distancing protocols will be in place for in-person appointments, according to the news release.

The clinic has undergone deep cleaning and disinfecting procedures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. All employees are wearing masks while at work and patients will be asked to wear a mask as well, according to the news release.

To schedule an appointment with Mind Springs, call 970-668-3478.