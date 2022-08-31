Mind Springs Health promotes and hires three individuals for new roles

The Frisco office of Mind Springs Health, shown on July 20, is located at 301 W. Main St. in Suite 201.

Jenna deJong/Summit Daily News

Quite a few new people have joined Mind Springs Health’s organization.

According to a news release from the organization, Laura Byard and Frank P. James have joined the organization’s executive leadership team. Byard is the organization’s new chief clinical officer, and James has been named the organization’s chief medical officer.

While Byard is new to the organization and will fill the “newly created position” of chief clinical officer, James has been with Mind Springs since January 2021.

More recently, the organization announced in a Aug. 30 news release that it also promoted Jessica Schmalz to director of nursing at its West Springs Hospital. Schmalz began working at the hospital in 2016 after beginning her career at St. Mary’s Medical Center. The release said that “since 2021, Schmalz has been providing psychiatric care to patients at West Springs Hospital in her role as a psychiatric nurse practitioner.”

Mind Springs Health is the largest provider of mental health and addiction treatment services in western Colorado.