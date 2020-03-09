Mind Springs Health to offer free Mental Health First Aid training

A free Mental Health First Aid training is from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge, 107 Denison Placer Road. The course is for anyone 18 or older who wants to learn how to help someone who is experiencing a mental health crisis.

The training covers anxiety, depression, psychosis and addictions as well as signs and symptoms of mental health problems and what to do in an emergency.

For more information, contact Marcia Randol at 970-384-3049 or mrandol@mindspringshealth.org. Register at MHFACo.org/findclass/attend/1129.