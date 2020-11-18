Mind Springs Health uses resource network to connect clients with social services
Mind Springs Health, a behavioral health clinic with an office in Frisco, is using the Community Resource Network to provide more assistance for its patients.
According to a news release, the network helps medical, behavioral and social service providers identify the needs of their patients and help connect them to the services they need. For example, Mind Springs doctors and therapists can use the network to connect patients to food and housing assistance.
The network, which went live this summer, helps keep behavioral health information private while connecting clients to resources, according to the release.
