Minds Springs Health to host virtual ‘pedal for prevention’ event

As part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Mind Springs Health is hosting a “pedal for prevention” event.

Mind Springs is encouraging members of the community to get outside and do something active from Saturday, Sept. 26, to Sunday, Sept. 27. The virtual event aims to honor those who died of suicide and raise awareness of suicide prevention measures, according to a news release.

Participants can register for the event by visiting MindSpringsFoundation.org/pedalforprevention. It costs $25 to register, and participants will receive a free T-shirt, according to the release.

All of the proceeds from the event go toward supporting Minds Springs mental health programs.

On Saturday and Sunday, participants can get outside and do whichever physical activity they choose. Mind Springs is encouraging participants to take photos or videos and post them to the event’s Facebook page.