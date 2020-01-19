Minor power outages in near Silverthorne and Copper Mountain

A power pole was damaged due to a fire engine accident near Silverthorne. No injuries were reported.

SILVERTHORNE — On Sunday, Jan 19, Summit Fire & EMS was called to County Road Z near Silverthorne due to issues with a powerline, according to Summit Fire & EMS spokesman Steve Lipsher.

“We’re not sure if there actually was a downed power line,” Lipsher said. “It may have been some other issue.”

Lipsher reported that as a fire engine made its way up to the area, the engine lost traction and slid backwards into a power pole. No injuries were reported and Xcel Energy was notified. Lipsher said that the fire engine would likely be retrieved by the end of the day.

Xcel Energy reported two minor power outages in Summit County via their Electric Outage Map. One power outage took place on County Road Z, affecting one customer beginning at 2:58 p.m. Restoration was estimated for 5:30 p.m. Another power outage was reported at 3:20 p.m. near Copper Mountain affecting six customers with restoration expected to be complete by 6 p.m.