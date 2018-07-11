Minor traffic delays in Breckenridge due to paving operations
July 11, 2018
The town of Breckenridge announced that drivers should expect minor delays due to asphalt and paving operations starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday July 10 through Friday July 13, at the following locations:
- Airport Road at Valley Brook. One lane closures with traffic control, expect minor delays. Airport Road businesses open, suggested route: Peak 7 to Coyne Valley Road to Highway 9.
- Wellington Road at Harris Street
- Broken Lance/Broken Lance split in Warriors Mark neighborhood.
Buses may experience delays but will not be rerouted. See http://www.breckfreeride.com or My Free Ride app for up to date information on bus schedules.
For questions or more information please call 970-453-3170.