Minor traffic delays in Breckenridge due to paving operations

The town of Breckenridge announced that drivers should expect minor delays due to asphalt and paving operations starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday July 10 through Friday July 13, at the following locations:

Airport Road at Valley Brook. One lane closures with traffic control, expect minor delays. Airport Road businesses open, suggested route: Peak 7 to Coyne Valley Road to Highway 9.

Wellington Road at Harris Street

Broken Lance/Broken Lance split in Warriors Mark neighborhood.

Buses may experience delays but will not be rerouted. See http://www.breckfreeride.com or My Free Ride app for up to date information on bus schedules.

For questions or more information please call 970-453-3170.