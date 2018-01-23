Missing 21-year-old Grand County man found dead near his home

Local officials have ended the search for Spencer Heninger, a 21-year-old man who went missing over the weekend, after locating his body Monday afternoon.

First responders discovered Heninger’s body shortly after noon in the Red Dirt Hill area southeast of Granby near County Road 87, according to Lt. Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, not far from his home.

Heninger’s body was found at about 12:30 p.m. by members of the Grand County’s Sheriff’s Office after local law enforcement conducted a two-day search effort to find the missing man. Heninger died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Utah native went missing at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday morning after he left his home near Red Dirt Hill, clad in only jeans and a plaid shirt. At the time he left his home, Heninger was intoxicated, according to officials. A significant winter storm was moving through Grand County at the time, with several inches of snow piling up throughout the area.

First responders were notified of Heninger’s disappearance shortly after noon on Sunday and the search and rescue operation was initiated shortly thereafter. Search operations continued throughout Sunday and Monday morning before Heninger’s body was located.

Investigators do not suspect any foul play related to the incident.