Missing man found dead at County Commons in Frisco died of heart issue, coroner says

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is seeking a possible missing person, Craig Standlee, 56, who was last seen in Frisco on June 9, 2022.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

The missing man found dead July 8 at County Commons died from natural causes, Summit County Coroner Regan Wood said Monday.

The man, Craig Standlee, 56, died of a pulmonary embolism, according to the official cause of death report.

Officials reportedly discovered Standlee at camp in the woods near County Commons along with medication, paperwork and other personal items.

Standlee was reported missing June 9. Members of the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at 2:16 p.m., July 8, after receiving a report of a dead person near County Commons.