Missing man found dead at County Commons in Frisco died of heart issue, coroner says
The missing man found dead July 8 at County Commons died from natural causes, Summit County Coroner Regan Wood said Monday.
The man, Craig Standlee, 56, died of a pulmonary embolism, according to the official cause of death report.
Officials reportedly discovered Standlee at camp in the woods near County Commons along with medication, paperwork and other personal items.
Standlee was reported missing June 9. Members of the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at 2:16 p.m., July 8, after receiving a report of a dead person near County Commons.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.