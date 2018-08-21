Missing New Mexico dog reunited with owner in Summit County

Erick Williamson was in Colorado attending graduate school when his dog Rainey, a six-year-old malamute mix, ran away from her home in New Mexico.

Williamson's mother was looking after Rainey when she ran away, and helped lead a group of family, friends and neighbors to comb the neighborhood in search of her. But two months later, as hope dwindled in the search, she showed up in the last place Williamson would have ever expected: Summit County.

Rainey's adventure led her to a shelter in Aztec, New Mexico, where she was scanned twice for a microchip, but none was found. More troubling, she was discovered to be positive for heartworms.

The Summit County Animal Shelter's transfer partner, Paige Santini, contacted Meg Leroux, shelter operations manager, to see if Rainey could be transferred to Summit where she could be treated for her illness. Leroux and Lesley Hall, Summit's Animal Control director, were left with the complicated discussion of transferring an older, heartworm positive dog and the financial resources required to treat her. Further complicating the decision was the fact that Rainey was likely to be euthanized if they didn't accept her. Thanks to the support of donors, the Summit County Animal Shelter was able to make the transfer a reality.

Dr. Alison McNeilly examined Rainey to begin her heartworm treatment just a few days after she arrived in Summit. To McNeilly's surprise, she was able to locate a microchip.

Williamson and his family were packing up their Front Range home, and getting ready for a move to Louisiana when he got the call. Undoubtedly shocked that his long-lost pup suddenly showed up in Colorado, Williamson came to Summit where an ecstatic Rainey met him, thrilled they'd be able to take their next adventure together.