Missing person found dead near County Commons in Frisco

Craig Standlee, 56, was found dead July 8 near county commons in Frisco. Family reported him missing July 5.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

After reported missing July 5, Craig Standlee, 56, was found dead near County Commons in Frisco on July 8, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release Thursday.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at 2:16 p.m., July 8, after receiving a report of a dead person near County Commons. Officials reportedly discovered Standlee at camp in the woods nearby along with medication, paperwork and other personal items.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office positively identified the body as Standlee.

The Sheriff’s Office stated foul play is not suspected at this time.

Prior to the officers finding his body, Standlee was last seen June 9 in Frisco.

“On behalf of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, we extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Standlee’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a statement.