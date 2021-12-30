‘Mission Mt. Mangart’ screening postponed
Warren Station Center for the Arts has postponed its January screening of Chris Anthony’s “Mission Mt. Mangart” due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was slated for Saturday, Jan. 8.
Written and produced by Anthony, the professional skier and filmmaker documents 10th Mountain Division history during World War II and explores untold stories.
The screening will be rescheduled for later in the spring. A new date has yet to be determined.
