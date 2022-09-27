‘Mission Mt. Mangart’ screenings scheduled for multiple dates, venues in Summit County

Chris Anthony’s “Mission Mt. Mangart” documentary will be shown in Breckenridge, Silverthorne and Keystone this year.

Mission Mt. Mangart/Courtesy photo

Chris Anthony’s “Mission Mt. Mangart” documentary is slated for multiple Summit County tour stops this year. This film tells the history of the 10th Mountain Division during World War II in Italy.

First, to get people in the mood for ski season, Colorado Mountain College’s Breckenridge campus will host Colorado Snowsports Hall of Famer Anthony and his award-winning film Saturday, Oct. 1.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at 107 Denison Placer Road and the film starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for kids and $20 for general admission. As of Tuesday, Sept. 27, the VIP party is sold out.

Proceeds benefit the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project and Team Breckenridge Sports Club. Visit EventBrite.com to purchase tickets.

The film will also be shown Oct. 28 at Bluebird Market in Silverthorne, and Dec. 10 at Warren Station Center for the Arts in Keystone following its 2021 postponement.