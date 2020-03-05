Mobile food pantry comes to Frisco the 4th Thursday of every month
A Food Bank of the Rockies mobile food pantry is open from 10 a.m to noon on the fourth Thursday of every month at the Summit Stage Bus Barn, 222 County Shops Road in Frisco.
A representative of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, will be available to provide information and help people sign up for SNAP.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Local