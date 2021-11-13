Monday marks the start of the winter season at Vail Pass

On Monday, Nov. 15, the Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area will switch to winter management in order to prepare the area for winter grooming. The area provides opportunities for backcountry skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling and other outdoor recreational activities.

Starting Nov. 12, the area can be accessed via over-the-snow vehicle travel in motorized zones. Some roads will be closed off to all wheeled vehicle traffic, including Shrine Pass Road at Vail Pass and Red Cliff, Resolution Road and McAllister Road at Camp Hale.

White River National Forest Service encourages those going to Vail Pass to plan ahead, as the parking lot will often fill up by 9:30 a.m. on Fridays, weekends and holidays. Visitors are also encouraged to park only in designated areas since parking on the road or in other unauthorized areas can inhibit snow plow teams from doing their job.

If the lots are full, visitors can either come back another day or access Vail Pass from the trailheads at Camp Hale or Redcliff.

Fee collection for the area will not begin until Nov. 27. Day passes cost $10 and season passes cost $65. Day passes will be able to be purchased on-site at the trailheads, while season passes will be available at Vail Pass. These funds help with grooming, plowing, ranger patrols and other services.