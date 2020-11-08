Monday storm to bring up to 6 inches as Summit County drought progresses

Clouds roll into Breckenridge on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Photo by Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Summit County got a dusting of snow Saturday night, but the real storm is expected to arrive Monday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Kleyla said it should snow all day in Summit County on Monday, bringing 2-6 inches of accumulation, with the lower end of the range being in town and the higher peaks seeing upward of 6 inches.

Unlike the unseasonably warm temperatures the area has seen so far in November, Kleyla said the high would be in the 20s on Monday. The National Weather Service is calling for a low of eight degrees Monday night and six degrees Tuesday night in Dillon.

“Snow will become likely (Monday) morning and just continue through the afternoon,” Kleyla said. “The best chance of snow will be (Monday) and (Monday) night, and then it looks like things will start clearing out on Tuesday.”

From Saturday night’s storm, Copper Mountain and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area each received 4 inches of snow as of Sunday morning, and Breckenridge Ski Resort saw 6 inches, according to Open Snow meteorologist Sam Collentine, who collected the data from backcountry weather stations, snow stake cameras and automated weather stations. Keystone Resort, which opened Friday, officially reported 4 inches.

According to the National Weather Service almanac, Dillon recorded 1.5 inches of snow Sunday morning.

Collentine wrote in the Colorado Daily Snow blog that the storm will arrive Sunday night and will favor Colorado’s southern mountains, but that the ski areas in the northern and central mountains should receive 2-5 inches of snow from Sunday night through midday Monday and an additional 2-6 inches from Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

Kleyla said there’s also a chance of snow Wednesday through Thursday, but that storm is expected to be light.

The National Weather Service put out a hazardous weather outlook for northeast and north central Colorado for light snow Monday and periods of light snow in the high mountains into next weekend.

While precipitation is expected this week, Summit County remains in a state of drought. In late September, the county was classified as being in extreme drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the county is now split roughly in two, with the northern half classified as experiencing exceptional drought, the highest level, and the southern half remaining in extreme drought. During an exceptional drought, dust storms and topsoil removal are widespread and agricultural and recreational economic losses are expected to be large, according to the Drought Monitor.

Along with dry weather, it’s also been unseasonably warm in Summit County. The Dillon weather station near Dillon Reservoir recorded a tie Tuesday, Nov. 3, for a record high temperature of 62 degrees. In records dating back to 1910, Tuesday’s high tied the all-time Nov. 3 high for the station, which was recorded in 1924.

Looking at the week ahead, Kleyla said temperatures will return to more typical ranges for this time of year.

“There will be some snow around this week coming up along with some colder temperatures, so things will trend more back to what it normally is (like) for November,” Kleyla said.